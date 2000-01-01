Company
Light up imagination to achieve higher level of quality and value
Management Concept
Since 1972 the company was founded, we have been focusing on the same concept to satisfy customer’s demands, promote employee’s welfare and hold enterprise responsibitlities ; seeking the way to modernize and internationalize the printing business.
We firstly have introduced precise equipment and state-of-the-art technologies from Germany and Japan to provide customers excellent printed products and contribute to the society.In order to respond the competitive market in present printing industry, we make non-stop progress in printing skills and pay particular attention on human resources, emphasize on quality, efficiency & innovation and quick response to customer’s demand; thus we integrate the strength and continuously move forward.
To meet the needs of customer demands.
Offering employees a wide range of excellent benefits.
To insist upon corporate responsibility.
Our Vision
Pursuing excellence and maintaining sustainable operation
Being Up-to-date and expertise in metal printing industry Outstanding human resources and innovation.
Pursuing Excellence
We recruit excellent co-workers, adopt standard setting for our facilities used for management process, both hardware and software, are up-to-date and advanced.All staff members make efforts to achieve high efficiency and flawless pieces of work.
Honors & Organization Chart
Conforming to your philosophy of sufficient work and high quality production, our operational systems are computerized from purchase order input to delivery,particularly on plate and sample check.
Corporate Responsibilities
Except creating the utmost benefit to customers, employees and company owner, the management tier and co-workers should emphasize the enterprise responsibility as well. We provide customer materials conforming to related food health the environment protection codes; in the process of final products, food safety is also our corporate responsibility.
Employees are the most important asset of our company; Taking care of employee’s welfare is the key to our team dedication. Community that our company located is also the key point of enterprise responsibility. We pay attention to feedback and flourish the community as dedicating the power of making society in progress.
Corporate Responsibilities
Except creating the utmost benefit to customers, employees and company owner, the management tier and co-workers should emphasize the enterprise responsibility as well. We provide customer materials conforming to related food health the environment protection codes; in the process of final products, food safety is also our corporate responsibility.
Welfare
Employees are the most important asset of our company; Taking care of employee’s welfare is the key to our team dedication.
Community Care
Community that our company located is also the key point of enterprise responsibility. We pay attention to feedback and flourish the community as dedicating the power of making society in progress.
Executive Management
Established in 1972, the form of Tai Yeng Metals industrial Co., LTD. management team is seen to be professional that insist in the best quality, effectiveness of teamwork, which lead our employees to create the utmost market values. While seeking for constant, research and development of the products, we are moving towards internationalization, as well as sophistication, to make Tai Yeng a world-leading provider of metal printing.
Milestones
-
2018Purchased FUJI PRIMEX C-452 coating machine and an oven, made in Japan.
Now we have 6 printing lines, 6 coating lines, 1 CTP, 1 slitting line, and 1 waxing line in total.
-
2017Obtained ISO 9001:2015 certificate
-
2013Obtained ISO 9001:2008 Certificate
-
2005Purchased Fuji PRIMEX 452 two-color printing machine for production line expansion. Adding CTP as a valuable asset.
-
2004Updated gas storage tank pipeline.
-
2003Bought PRIMEX452 two-color printing machine and one set of LRG dryer; and buy waster solvent recycling machine.
-
2001Replaced mono-color printing machine with tri-color printing machine; bought one set of LTG coating machine and oven; and fully updated electrical forklift.
-
2000Added one set of Otoko Stepper machine.
-
1996Bought one set of 1000W generator.
-
1995Purchased colored electronic pre-printing system from the UK and Germany; Warehouse built for raw materials.
-
1992Bought Fuji (Japan) PRIMEX450 two-color printing machine, coating machine and two LTG ovens.
-
1991Printing equipment upgraded.
More Fuji PRIMEX 450 two-color printing press, coating machines, and LTG ovens were added.
-
1989Purchased Otoko Stepper machine.
-
1988Whole plant at new site had been completed, Fuji printing presses and LTG ovens are added.
-
1987Two sets of Mailander coating machines were added in production line. We kept expanding the plant, built warehouses, dormitories and canteen for our employеes.
-
1986Purchased Mailander 122 two-color printing press and LTG oven from Germany.
-
1985Test run started at new site of our company.
-
1984New site completed. Mailander 121 high-speed printing press, coating machine, and LTG oven were added in the factory.
-
1981Renewed equipments and purchased YODOGAWA Machine model KA coater & oven.
-
1980Renewed equipments and purchased Fuji Machine Model DFP-384 printing press.
-
1979Land planning for new site project launched for further new factory expansion.
-
1978Fuji Machine Model DFP-382, two-color printing press was added in the production lines.
-
1976Fuji Machine Model DFP-384 printing press and KL Coating machine were added in our production lines.
-
1974Built the 2nd( "nd"為上標) and 3rd( "rd"為上標) factories for expansion.
-
1972Established at Pu– Nei Street, Changhua City, with Japanese Matsu Take Coater, Nakashima Precision Machines and New Japan Kung Chi Printing Press for production lines.