Management Concept

Since 1972 the company was founded, we have been focusing on the same concept to satisfy customer’s demands, promote employee’s welfare and hold enterprise responsibitlities ; seeking the way to modernize and internationalize the printing business.

We firstly have introduced precise equipment and state-of-the-art technologies from Germany and Japan to provide customers excellent printed products and contribute to the society.In order to respond the competitive market in present printing industry, we make non-stop progress in printing skills and pay particular attention on human resources, emphasize on quality, efficiency & innovation and quick response to customer’s demand; thus we integrate the strength and continuously move forward.

To meet the needs of customer demands.

Offering employees a wide range of excellent benefits.

To insist upon corporate responsibility.